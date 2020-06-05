May Jobs Report Threatens Great Depression-Era Unemployment Rate, But Analysts See Upside Potential From ADP Data

Wall Street economist are forecasting an unemployment rate of nearly 20%, the highest since the Great Depression, from the Commerce Department's May jobs report.

The U.S. unemployment rate may hit the highest level since the Great Depression Friday, once the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its May employment report, but investors are betting that rapid private sector re-hiring could signal the peak of job losses linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weekly jobless claims data suggests that as many as 12.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the reference weeks of April and May that the BLS uses to gauge is employment report. That has analysts looking for May job losses in the region of 7.5 million and a headline unemployment rate of 20%, the highest since the Great Depression.

However, private payroll processing group ADP said earlier this week that its closely-watched May report showed just 2.76 million job losses, compared to the Street consensus forecast of 9 million, while yesterday's government jobless claims for the week ending on May 30 slowed to 1.877 million.

The ADP numbers were consistent with the continuing claims numbers... and suggest strongly that businesses in the first states to reopen quickly rehired millions of people, even as reported job postings continued to fall," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Presumably, employers just called or texted their ex-employees to ask them to return."

"Looking ahead, if the continuing claims numbers prove a reliable guide to May payrolls, then we can expect to see a net increase in June jobs." he added.

The prospect for an upside surprise has Wall Street futures on the rise Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised for a 300-point opening bell gain, and has pushed 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields back to 0.855%.

Another key aspect of the jobs report that could support markets is that average hourly wage growth is likely to be muted, given that jobs on the lower-end of the income spectrum, such as those in retail and restaurants, are likely to be the first to have been added in states that announced re-openings last month.

Still, even if Friday's report manages to avoid a 'Great Depression headline, any snapshot of the current job market looks grim.

"With a third of the working-age population neither employed not unemployed (early retired, students, carers, sick etc.) Friday's report will show less than half of 16 to 65-year-olds in work," said ING's chief international economist James Knightley.

"Social distancing, consumer caution, travel restrictions and the legacy of millions of people being out of work mean the recovery will not be swift," he added. "If the unemployment rate is below 10% by the end of the year that will be viewed as a good outcome."