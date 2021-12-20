U.S. Government Is a Bitcoin Seller: $8.5 Billion Worth

The U.S. seizes bitcoins from bad guys and then unloads them. It has dumped 185,000 bitcoins since it began confiscating them.

It seizes bitcoin from bad guys and then unloads them. In total, the government has dumped 185,000 bitcoins since it began confiscating them, CNBC reports. That began in earnest nine years ago.

That haul would be valued at $8.5 billion at the recent rate of $46,094 per bitcoin. But much of the stash was sold at prices below that level.

“In fiscal year 2019, we had about $700,000 worth of crypto seizures. In 2020, it was up to $137 million. And so far in 2021, we’re at $1.2 billion,” Jarod Koopman, director of the Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, told CNBC in August. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Among the government’s sales was a 30,000 bitcoin hoard that went to billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper in 2014 for $19 million, CNBC reports. That’s now valued at $1.4 billion.

Bitcoin advocates say the currency provides a convenient, efficient way to conduct legal transactions for goods and services. But bitcoin’s massive volatility since it began in 2009 -- it has dropped 33% from its record just last month -- calls that use into serious question.

Advocates also say bitcoin is a hedge against declines in many other assets, such as stocks and the dollar. That hasn’t quite worked out either. Nor has the claim that bitcoin is a hedge against inflation.

So far, what bitcoin has proved to be is a vehicle for speculation. To be sure, it’s been a very profitable vehicle for many people who bought their bitcoin last year or earlier.