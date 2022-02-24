Skip to main content
What Russia Sanctions Mean for Your Money
What Russia Sanctions Mean for Your Money

U.S. Economy May Take Hit From Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's status as a major commodity producer could mean higher inflation ahead, with gas prices rising to $4 a gallon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One peripheral casualty of Russia’s Ukraine invasion could be the U.S. economy. Russia doesn’t have much direct influence on the U.S. financially, as business and investment ties between the economies aren’t large.

But Russia -- and Ukraine to some extent -- is a major producer of commodities. So a drop in supply of those commodities could worsen U.S. inflation. Already, consumer prices soared 7.5% in the 12 months through January. If inflation does increase, that could require more aggressiveness by the Federal Reserve in raising interest rates.

Uncertainty among businesses and consumers also is likely to result from the war, and that’s not good for the economy. “We don’t know where we’re going. It’s the uncertainty that’s hard,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting/consulting firm Grant Thornton, told the Los Angeles Times.

If this uncertainty puts a dent in economic growth, that could force the Fed to slow its rate hikes.

Oil Price Spike

As for commodities, Russia produces about 10 million barrels of oil per day, equaling about 10% of global consumption. Some analysts say oil prices could soar to $120 a barrel thanks to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Global benchmark Brent crude recently traded at $103.31, up 7% from Wednesday and 10% from a week ago.

A move to $120 would cause an increase in U.S. gasoline prices to about $4 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told The New York Times. The average U.S. gas price stood at $3.54 Thursday, according to AAA (American Automobile Association).

TheStreet Recommends

A $120 oil price by month-end also could mean inflation hitting about 9%, rather than the current forecast for a peak of about 8%, Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS, told The New York Times.

As for other commodities, Russia is the world’s biggest wheat exporter. It’s also a major producer of metals such as palladium, aluminum and nickel. Meanwhile, Ukraine provides a lot of uranium, titanium and steel. So there are plenty of areas where the war could push prices upward.

Cyberattacks

Russia also might be tempted to launch cyberattacks against the U.S., as it has done before, causing significant, temporary damage to our infrastructure. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed concern about the possibility of a cyberattack against the financial system.

Like always in bouts of economic turmoil, the least wealthy are the most vulnerable. “The average American household is going to bear the burden of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of accounting/consulting firm RSM, told CNN.

The effect could be as much psychological as anything. “The hit would be easily absorbed, but it would make consumers even more miserable, and we have to assume that a war in Europe would depress confidence directly, too,” Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a commentary cited by The New York Times.

To be sure, not everyone thinks the war will have a major impact on the U.S. economy. “In most cases, the economic impact on countries beyond Russia and Ukraine is likely to be limited,” Neil Shearing, global chief economist at Capital Economics in London, wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.  

Ford Electric Vehicles Lead
MARKETS
FGMTSLA

Ford Stock Slides As CEO Jim Farley Says 'No Plans' To Spin-Off EV Division

By Martin Baccardax
Hong Kong Stocks Surrender Gains As Tech Stocks Slide While Alibaba, Oil Winners Offer Bright Spots
MARKETS
XOMCVX

US Oil Tops $100 Per Barrel, Gas Prices Surge, As Russia Invades Ukraine

By Martin Baccardax
Moderna Lead
MARKETS
MRNAPFEJNJ

Moderna Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Boost

By Martin Baccardax
Cathie Wood ARK Investment Management Lead
INVESTING
RBLXCOINTWLO

Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Tech-Stock Buying Spree

By Dan Weil
Video: Federal Reserve Raises Rates, Acknowledges Weak Inflation
MARKETS
FAMZNWMT

Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Just Made the Fed's Inflation Problem A Lot Bigger

By Martin Baccardax
ebay Lead
MARKETS
EBAYPINS

eBay Stock Dives As Muted Outlook, Fewer Users, Cloud Q4 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Caesars Plans a Huge Move on the Las Vegas Strip

By Daniel Kline
Target Employee Lead
INVESTING
TGTSBUXWMT

Target Plans to Offer Better Curbside Pickup than Walmart

By Colette Bennett