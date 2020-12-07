U.S. Chose Last Summer Not to Buy More Pfizer Vaccine Doses: Report

Pfizer reportedly may not be able to provide more vaccines to U.S. until June

Federal officials last summer turned down an offer from Pfizer to sell the U.S. more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. As a result, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report may not be able to provide additional vaccines to the U.S. for up to six months.

Pfizer stock added 2.26% on Monday to close at $41.25, and was up another 0.22% in after-hours trade.

The report notes that President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order on Tuesday, which it says would “ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,” according to a draft statement and a White House official. The New York Times also said it’s not immediately clear what force the president’s executive order would carry, or what impact it would have on existing agreements for the vaccine.

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna are planning to send anyone to Tuesday's White House event, billed as a "vaccine summit," Stat News reported.

Pfizer is producing the two-dose vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report. It is expected to receive authorization for emergency use in the U.S. as early as this week. Moderna’s (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine candidate also is expected to be approved soon for emergency use.

Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer had cut its original estimate of delivering 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, known as BNT162b2, in half, citing issues in gathering raw materials and scaling-up production with BioNTech.

Pfizer responded that the "scale-up of the raw material supply chain took longer than expected," and that its late-stage trials lasted longer than anticipated, but added doses are now "being made at a rapid pace."

The estimate of 50 million doses for 2020 was tagged in Pfizer's Nov. 9 update to investors and included the first data from late-stage trials that showed a 95% efficacy rate for the messenger RNA-based treatment. Pfizer says it still holds to its 2021 forecast of 1.3 billion doses, and expects to be able to roll out this year's batch "within hours' of approval Emergency Use Approval authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which is set to meet on Dec. 10.

Britain is set to begin vaccination people on Tuesday using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks ended mixed as investors awaited details of a coronavirus relief package from Congress and weighed an increase in infection levels in the U.S.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 148 points, or 0.49%, to 30,070, the S&P 500 fell 0.19% and the Nasdaq rose 0.45% to a closing record. Earlier in the session the tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded an all-time intraday high.