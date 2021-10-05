October 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Are Bitcoins Taxed? A Guide to Capital Gains and Losses
Are Bitcoins Taxed? A Guide to Capital Gains and Losses
Publish date:

U.S. Bank Offers Bitcoin Custody Service to Investors

Specifically, it's institutional investors with private funds in the U.S. or Cayman Islands that U.S. Bank will serve. The news didn’t affect its stock.
Author:

U.S. Bank  (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report, the country’s fifth largest bank, announced Tuesday that it has begun offering cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investors.

Specifically, it's institutional investors with private funds in the U.S. or Cayman Islands using bitcoin, with additional coin support coming soon, the bank said.

“Investor interest in cryptocurrency and demand from our fund services clients have grown strongly over the last few years,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chair, of U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services.

“Our fund and institutional custody clients have accelerated their plans to offer cryptocurrency and, in response, we made it a priority to accelerate our ability to offer custody services.

“The environment is complex, with an evolving regulatory landscape and nascent technology platforms.”

TheStreet Recommends

U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services has more than $8.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $282 billion in assets under management as of June 30, the bank said.

The news didn’t affect U.S. Bank’s stock, which on Tuesday traded at $61.25, up 1.2% at last check.

Meanwhile, the debate over bitcoin continues among bulls and bears.

Bitcoin bulls say the digital asset is a hedge against inflation and a store of value. Bears note that the only thing bitcoin has proved to be so far is a vehicle for speculation.

The bulls also maintain that the currency can protect investors against declines in other markets, like stocks. But the bears note that since bitcoin was created in 2009, no sustained drop in stocks has occurred to test that theory.

Inside Albertsons' Humble Beginnings: Video
INVESTING

Albertsons Stock Slips as BMO Sees Pressure on Profit Margins

Tesla Model Y Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Draws Analyst Applause After Record Delivery Numbers

Volvo Adding 2,000 More Jobs to South Carolina Plant in $520 Million Expansion
INVESTING

Volvo Recalling Over 400,000 Vehicles Due to Faulty Airbags

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Facebook Paces Tech Rebound, Renewed Oil Rally Boosts Dow Futures

3 new york traffic sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Cities With the Worst Traffic in the World

Trade War Deal Will Not Fix US-China Tensions As Ex-Fed Chair Yellen Warns Of Long-term Global Impact
INVESTING

Yellen Says Failure to Raise Debt Limit Risks Recession

Here Is How SunPower Can Recover From Its Crashing Stock Price
INVESTING

SunPower Buys Residential-Solar Firm Blue Raven for Up to $165M

Why Columbia Sportswear Could Leave Investors Out in the Cold
INVESTING

Columbia Sportswear Stock Slides on BofA Downgrade to Neutral