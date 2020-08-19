U.S. Mortgage Rates Rose From Record Low to 3.13%, Taming Refinancing Activity - MBA

The average 30-year fixed rate for a conforming loan rose 7 basis points to 3.13% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

U.S. mortgage rates bumped higher last week, an industry lobby group said Wednesday, taming refinancing activity as the pace of new home building continues to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 rose 7 basis point to 3.13% for the week ending August 14, .

The MBA's refinancing index peeled back from the highest level in four months, falling 5.3% to 3,809.7 points, but still remains 38% higher than last year. while mortgage applications fell 3.3%. The seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index, which tracks mortgage applications for the purchase of a single family home, rose 0.8% to 308.9 points.

“Positive economic data reported last week on retail sales, as well as a large U.S. Treasury auction, drove mortgage rates to their highest level in two weeks. The rise in rates dampened refinance activity, but purchase applications continued their strong run and were 27% higher than a year ago – the third straight month of year-over-year increases,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “Conventional purchase applications drove last week’s increase, while applications for government loans decreased. The housing market remains a bright spot in the current economic recovery and these results, combined with July data on housing starts and homebuilder optimism, suggest that housing supply could be increasing to better meet the strong demand for buying a home.”

Data from the Commerce Department yesterday showed that July housing starts rose 22.6% from the previous month -- the biggest gain in nearly four years -- to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.5 million units.

Building permits, which indicate demand for future home construction, surged 18.8% from June to just under 1.5 million units, the Commerce Department said.

The data followed a key reading on construction company confidence from the National Association of Home Builders on Monday, which showed sentiment rising to a record high over the month of July as demand continues to hold firm amid low rates, rising prices and a dearth of new supply.