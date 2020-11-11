U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit Record Low 2.98%, But Home Price Surge Keeps a Lid on New Purchase Applications - MBA

The average 30-year fixed rate for a conforming loan fell 3 basis points to 2.98% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday, a record low for the survey.

U.S. mortgage rates slipped below 3% to a fresh all-time low last week, an industry lobby group said Wednesday, but the ongoing surge in home prices kept a lid on new purchase applications, particularly for fist-time buyers.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said 30-year fixed rates for conforming loan balances of less than $510,400 fell 3 basis point to 2.98% for the week ending November 6, a new all-time low that's a full percent lower than in November of last year.

The MBA's seasonally-adjusted Purchase Index, which tracks mortgage applications for the purchase of a single family home, fell 2.5% to 293.5 points, a six month low and the sixth decline of the past seven weeks. The MBA's refinancing index edged 0.6% higher to 3,973.1 points, although rising rates in the bond market following last week's Presidential election victory for Joe Biden could tame that activity over the final months of the year.

“Mortgage application activity was mixed last week, despite the 30-year fixed rate decreasing to 2.98% – an all-time MBA survey low. The refinance index climbed to its highest level since August, led by a 1.5% increase in conventional refinances,” said Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The purchase market continued its recent slump, with the index decreasing for the sixth time in seven weeks to its lowest level since May 2020."

"Homebuyer demand is still strong overall, and activity was up 16.5% from a year ago," he added. "However, inadequate housing supply is putting upward pressure on home prices and is impacting affordability – especially for first-time buyers and lower-income buyers. The trend in larger average loan application sizes and growth in loan amounts points to the continued rise in home prices, as well as the strength in the upper end of the market.”

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index rose 1.5% in August, the most recent available data, the biggest one-month increase since 1991. The closely-watched Case-Schiller National Home Price index, meanwhile, rose 5.7% in August, the biggest gain in two years.

Late last month, data from the Commerce Department showed the median sale price of a new home sold in September was pegged at $326,800, up 3.5% from last year.