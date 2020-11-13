Urovant Sciences, EHang: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Urovant Sciences, EHang Holdings, Priority Technology, ReneSola and Trean Insurance are five prominent stock-market gainers on Friday.

Stocks were climbing Friday, coming back from the previous session's losses, which were sparked by soaring coronavirus cases.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Urovant Sciences | Percentage Increase Over 93%

Urovant Sciences (UROV) - Get Report nearly doubled after the biopharma said it agreed to be acquired by its largest shareholder, Sumitovant Biopharma, for about $584 million cash. Under the agreement, Sumitovant will pay $16.25 a share for Urovant.

2. EHang Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 10%

EHang Holdings EH rose after the autonomous aerial vehicle technology company said its EHang 216 two-seater passenger-grade AAV had completed its maiden flight in Korea. The Korean government unveiled the Korean Urban Air Mobility (K-UAM) Roadmap in June and expected to commercialize UAM services around 2023 to 2025.

3. Priority Technology | Percentage Increase Over 20%

Priority Technology (PRTH) - Get Report climbed after the integrated payment software company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue increased 16% to $93.9 million. Net income was $40.4 million, compared with a loss of $5.8 million a year earlier.

4. ReneSola | Percentage Increase 25%

ReneSola (SOL) - Get Report moved up after the solar power company said that according to preliminary results, third-quarter revenue is likely to come in at the high end of its earlier guidance range of $8 million to $10 million. ReneSola, which is scheduled to to report earnings Dec. 1, expects to post at least $2 million of net income for the quarter.

5. Trean Insurance | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Trean Insurance TIG, a specialty insurer, beat analysts' third-quarter expectations. Trean, which completed its initial public offering in July, said gross written premiums increased 23% to $132.3 million, while net earned premiums of $27.9 million grew 26%. Underwriting income was $5.3 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 81%.