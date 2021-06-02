TheStreet home
Urban One Extends Gains After Progress With Virginia Casino Plan

Urban One rose for a second day after the Richmond, Va., City Council in May selected the media company's proposal for a casino project there.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Urban One  (UONE) - Get Report extended gains for a second day on Wednesday and rose over 30% following a City Council selected, in May, the media company's proposed casino project in Richmond, Virginia.

Shares of the Silver Spring, Md., radio broadcaster at last check rose 34% to $11.39. The stock has more than tripled year to date.

Last month, Urban One's casino project was selected by a panel of city officials for approval.

Bloomberg News reported that the City Council still needs to vote on the terms of the deal. If it's approved, a referendum on the project will be held Nov. 2.

Urban One reports earnings on July 29.

The company reported a 3.6% drop in first-quarter revenue to $91.4 million.

