Upwork Price Targets Boosted on Strong Fourth-Quarter Results

Upwork (UPWK) - Get Report shares were higher on Wednesday after the online staffing platform reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and several analysts raised their price targets.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., company at last check rose 7.8% to $55.60

Upwork swung to earnings of $900,000, or 1 cent a share, from a loss of $5.5 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The latest adjusted earnings came to 6 cents a share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings of 1 cent per share.

Revenue totaled $106.2 million, up 32% from a year earlier and exceeding the FactSet consensus of $97.3 million.

"2020 was a watershed year for Upwork. In the fourth quarter, we achieved our highest year-over-year growth since going public,” Hayden Brown, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue would range $107 million to $109 million and full-year revenue $460 million to $470 million.

FactSet's consensus calls for revenue of $108.7 million in the quarter and $467.2 million for the year.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni raised his price target on Upwork shares to $69 from $52 and affirmed a buy rating.

Kulkarni said the company reported a "clean beat" with its fourth-quarter results, accelerating its gross services volume to a record-high growth rate.

The strength in the quarter was driven by a record number of net new client additions, accelerating spend retention, and "healthy" take rate trends, the analyst said.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who has a hold rating on the shares, raised his price target to $48 from $39 and noted that the company's "upbeat guidance points to sustained strength."

"The pandemic has accelerated a behavior change in hiring managers who may have been hesitant to hire freelancers in the past," the analyst said. "The pandemic has increased trials of Upwork's solutions and made them more acceptable in midsize and large enterprises."

Stifel analyst Logan Thomas raised his price target to $65 from $40, while keeping a buy rating on the shares.

Thomas cited the company's "strong" results, including revenue growth that topped the high end of the company's guidance range. Guidance for the first quarter and 2021 beat both his and consensus estimates, he said.

The analyst said Upwork's momentum is supported in part by the durability of pandemic-related tailwinds from remote and flexible work adoption. He says the company has a number of initiatives to support growth through 2021.



