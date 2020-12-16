Upstart Jumps in Trading Debut for Fintech Company

Shares in lending company trade up from offering price at low end of forecast range.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report jumped more than 25% in its trading debut Wednesday after pricing its IPO at the low end of its projected range.

Shares jumped 30% to $26.16 in afternoon trading Wednesday.

The San Mateo-based fintech company priced its offering of 9 million shares at $20, on the lower end of its $20 to $22 range. Underwriters were granted an option to purchase another 1.8 million shares for 30-days after the stock debuted on the Nasdaq Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

The company partners with banks and uses artificial intelligence to generate loan leads. Upstart gets its revenue from the fees paid by banks. It charges banks referral fees for each loan referred through Upstart.com and originated by a bank partner.

The company says that artificial intelligence has the potential to add $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030 and credit lending is a "compelling and obvious use case for AI," according to its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AI can help expand the information used to inform a credit decision while allowing lenders to user machine learning algorithms to tease out the relationships between thousands of potential variables.

Upstart offers AI models to its bank partners within a consumer-facing cloud application that streamlines the end-to-end process of originating and servicing a loan.

Through the first nine months of 2020 the company facilitated 176,983 loans compared to 136,468 through the same period in 2019, a 30% increase. Revenue through the first nine months of 2020 was $146.7 million, up from $101.6 million in the same period a year ago.