TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

UPS Higher as J.P. Morgan Upgrades on Pricing, Capacity

J.P. Morgan upgraded UPS to overweight after its Investor Day Wednesday provided 'incremental positives' for pricing power and capacity discipline.
Author:
Publish date:

United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Report shares rose on Thursday after J.P. Morgan upgraded the delivery giant to overweight from neutral and raised its share-price target to $243 from $224.

The move came “after the 2021 Investor Day [Wednesday] provided incremental positives around pricing power, capacity discipline, and the dividend yield,” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

“The upgrade completes our positive bias on parcel pricing power that started in July 2020. …

“Last week we highlighted a downside bias to UPS from the investor event, and we see an attractive entry point after it underperformed the market by [7 percentage] points and broader industrials by [2 percentage] points.”

UPS recently traded at $202.92, up 0.9%. The stock has climbed 19% over the past six months. It fell 4% Wednesday on a disappointing profit margin forecast.

UPS Issues 2023 Guidance; Pledges Carbon Neutral by 2050

“We have a healthy respect for what the cycle peak can do to cyclical valuations (see our truckload downgrades from July and October 2020), but simply believe it is too early for a similar concern in parcels,” Ossenbeck said.

UPS also drew positive comments from analysts at Credit Suisse, Barclays and Deutsche Bank.

Charts That Only Threaten to Break: Real Money's Meisler

In April, UPS delivered better-than-expected first-quarter profit, though it opted to hold back on guidance amid what it called continued economic uncertainty.

Atlanta-based UPS posted adjusted net income of $5.47 a share, tripling the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.72 a share.

UPS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells UPS? Learn more now.

Tags
terms:
Transportation
FAMGA Lead
INVESTING

How Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Can Unlock New Profit Engines

ServiceNow Jumps as Stock Is Added to the S&P 500, Replacing Celgene
INVESTING

ServiceNow Rises After Being Added to Goldman's Conviction List

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise to Record Highs as Wall Street Shakes Off Hot Inflation

Moderna
INVESTING

Moderna Files Formal FDA Request For COVID Vaccine Use Among Teenagers

Clover Health Lead
INVESTING

Meme Stock Clover Health Downgraded on Valuation Concerns

Tesla Model S Hacked by a Chinese Security Team, Automakers Makes Upgrades
INVESTING

Tesla Luxury Model S Plaid Hits the Road With Higher Price Tag

GameStop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Lower After Quarterly Loss, Share Sale Plans; SEC Probe Lingers

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Rises on Reports of 150 737 MAX Order From United Airlines