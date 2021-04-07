United Parcel to Buy EV Aircraft to Speed Deliveries

UPS agreed to buy 10 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies, to speed deliveries and lower its carbon footprint.

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report on Wednesday said it would buy 10 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in a bid to speed deliveries, lower its carbon footprint and operate more efficiently.

Shares of the Atlanta package-delivery giant at last check were little changed at $172.73.

The aircraft, produced by Beta Technologies of South Burlington, Vt., can take off and land at UPS facilities in small and midsize markets, the company said.

They'll have a 1,400-pound cargo capacity, a 250-mile range and cruising speed of 170 miles (274km) an hour.

The aircraft, which UPS called "whisper quiet," are particularly "suited to more quickly and sustainably transport time-sensitive deliveries that would otherwise fly on small fixed-wing aircraft," the company said.

"By utilizing vertical takeoffs and landings, we can turn relatively small spaces at existing UPS facilities into a micro air feeder network without the noise or operating emissions of traditional aircrafts," Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive at Beta Technologies, said in a statement.

"These new aircraft will create operational efficiencies in our business, open possibilities for new services, and serve as a foundation for future solutions to reduce the emissions profile of our air and ground operation," UPS Chief Information and Engineering Officer Juan Perez said in a statement.

The first 10 Beta Tech aircraft are scheduled to begin arriving in 2024. UPS has an option to buy as many as 150 of them, the company said.

