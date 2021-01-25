TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

UPS Sharpens Focus, Sells Short-Haul Unit to TFI for $800M

UPS is selling UPS Freight, one of the country’s biggest short-distance carriers, to Canada's FTI International for $800 million.
Author:
Publish date:

UPS  (UPS) - Get Report shares rose Monday after the package-delivery titan said was selling its short-haul trucking unit, UPS Freight, to the Canadian delivery company TFI International TFII for $800 million.

It’s part of a move by UPS to narrow the focus of its operations. UPS Freight, one of the country’s biggest short-distance carriers, is a unit distinct from UPS’s core package delivery service.

UPS shares recently traded at $162.05, up 1.9% on the NYSE. They have jumped 37% over the past six months amid heightened demand during the pandemic. 

TFI shares flew on the news, recently trading at $65.81, up 28%. They have jumped 66% over the past six months.

UPS Chief Executive Carol Tomé said in a statement that the "agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers.”

UPS expects to report a related pretax impairment charge of around $500 million in its 2020 financials.

As for TFI, the St. Laurent, Quebec, provider of freight transportation and logistics services, this "highly strategic transaction [will] strengthen our service offerings to customers as well as our ongoing relationship with UPS,” said Chief Executive Alain Bédard. 

“Our strategy of operating independent business units with a high degree of accountability is well-suited for building on UPS Freight’s strengths and improving margins over time.”

Further, the deal will “extend our longstanding record of successful growth through acquisition, which will vault TFI International to one of the largest North American LTL [less-than-truckload] carriers,” he said.

The transaction is subject to conditions including regulatory clearances. The companies hope to close in the second quarter.

Financial Planning Lead
Sponsored Story

What is the Difference Between AGI and MAGI on Your Taxes?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Plans to Eliminate About 1,300 Jobs
INVESTING

Kimberly-Clark Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

WallStreetBets and the GameStop Short Squeeze

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
INVESTING

HBO MAX to Bring Harry Potter Series to Small Screen - Report

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Don't Buy Apple Before Earnings

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Is Apple a Buy at New Highs and Ahead of Earnings?

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Gets Price Hike From Evercore on Apple Car Project

Closing Bell: Banks Lead Wall Street; Fed Signals June Hike
MARKETS

Dow Trades Lower, Nasdaq Rises Ahead of Tech Earnings