UPS Issues 2023 Profit Guidance, Pledges to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050

Our strategic priorities are evolving to reflect the changing needs of our customers and our business, and what matters most to our stakeholders,” said CEO Carol Tomé.

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report published 2023 financial targets Wednesday, forecasting full year revenues of around $100 billion, as the world's largest delivery group aims to be 'carbon neutral' by 2050.

In a statement publish ahead of its annual investor day presentation in Atlanta, UPS, which held back from providing full-year guidance following record first quarter earnings in April, said 2023 revenues should range between $98 billion and $102 billion this year -- an 18.2% increase from 2020 levels -- with consolidated operating margins of between 12.7% and 13.7%.

UPS also unveiled a series of company-wide ESG targets, including a pledge to be carbon neutral across "1, 2 and 3 emissions in its global operations" by 2050, with a 50% reduction in CO2 per package delivered from its small package operations and all of its facilities powered by renewable electricity.

“We are creating a new UPS, rooted in the values of the company. Our strategic priorities are evolving to reflect the changing needs of our customers and our business, and what matters most to our stakeholders,” said CEO Carol Tomé.

UPS shares were marked 0.4% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $209.00 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date gain to around 24.2%.

UPS, which partnered with the U.S. government in delivering COIVD-19 vaccines around the country, posted a near tripling of adjusted earnings in its fiscal first quarter under new CEO Tomé , with a bottom line of $2.77 per share on revenues of $22.9 billion.

UPS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.