UPS Receives Upgrade to Buy From Deutsche Bank

A Deutsche Bank analyst says UPS stock discounts a 30% loss of earnings power, and he likes the dividend yield.

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report slipped, even after Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrota raised his rating to buy from hold for the delivery titan.

“We estimate the company’s shares are discounting a 30% reduction in earnings power,” he wrote in a report. “In this context, shares appear nearly fully de-risked, especially when overlaying its 4.4% dividend yield.”

That yield is close to UPS’s record high, which came in March 2009, when the 10-year Treasury yield was near 3%, Mehrota noted. The spread between UPS’s dividend yield and 10-year Treasuries has never been wider than it is now at about 330 basis points.

“At the risk of stating the obvious, we don’t know how coronavirus will evolve, but we do know that periods of difficulty and challenge can create dislocations and long-term opportunity,” Mehrota wrote.

“In this context we view UPS as one of the most compelling ideas in our coverage following the recent correction and forecast significant upside as focus eventually moves from transitory headwinds to structural earnings power,” the analyst added.

The recent drop in UPS shares has “coincided with improving underlying/structural fundamentals,” he said.

“A key driver of our historical lackluster stance of UPS has been higher structural costs and negative mix trends (i.e. business-to-consumer versus business-to-business)," said Mehrota. But recent performance has exhibited better underlying operating results.”

For example, the company’s international profit rose 7% last year, despite a 1.5% dip in revenue, Mehrota pointed out. His price target for UPS stock remains at $119.

At last check, UPS shares traded at $91.54, down 1.31%. The stock has dropped 19% over the last year.