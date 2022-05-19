Universal Orlando Axes a Beloved Daily Event

You'll have to find something else to do in your evenings at the park.

Everyone likes a parade.

We all have differing likes in this world, but one thing's for sure: Unless you're emotionally dead inside, it's hard to resist the joyful song of a trumpet or the thunderous beat of a drum.

Parades have been a standby in many parts of the world since the late 1700s, when the first procession to be considered a parade took place the day the Constitution was ratified on June 21, 1788.

Today, cities such as New Orleans not only host a series of parades to celebrate Mardi Gras season, but will also take just about any excuse to line up in the street to dance and sing in celebration.

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has refined the art of the evening parade to a perfect science, and that's become a part of the fabric of the Disney vacation experience many look forward to when they visit.

As a competitor, naturally the Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios needed a parade as well.

Its answer was the Universal Superstar Parade, which started in 2012 and ran daily starting at 5 p.m.

The parade featured live music and themed floats with characters from its best-known properties, including Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets," and "Dora & Diego."

But right in time for its 10th anniversary, it seems the parade is ready to hang up its hat.

Universal Studios

The Universal Superstar Parade is Coming to an End

Universal Studios Orlando updated its website on May 18 with some sad news.

"Universal's Superstar Parade will end its run on June 14 to make way for new entertainment experiences," reports Theme Park Insider.

Universal clearly has some bigger changes in the works, as it also recently shuttered its Classic Monsters Café, which has been a part of Universal Studios Florida for more than 20 years.

Guests can still expect to see classic monsters during the park's Halloween Horror Nights adventure, however, which will feature a new haunted house starring the Wolf Man, Dracula, and the Mummy.

Despite this news, longtime fans are very sad about the closing of the café.

While the upcoming additions have not yet been confirmed, rumors suggest guests may soon see a Minions-themed expansion of some sort.

This would fall in line with the recent announcement of a "Despicable Me"-themed hotel opening in Hotel Universal Port location in Osaka, Japan.

This would also make sense in light of Universal's April announcement that it intends to hire more than 5,000 employees this summer, suggesting it will need a lot more hands on deck very soon.

Universal Could Lose Ground to Disney

As Disney continues to plan to hike costs and creates more expensive experiences, some families are finding that visits to the most wonderful place on Earth are quickly moving out of their price range.

But a visit to Universal is not much cheaper ($107 for a day at a single park versus Disney's $109), and the loss of the parade puts Disney at a clear advantage.

The one thing that does give Universal an edge for the moment is its Annual Passholder benefits.

That grants guests visiting in May early entry to Islands of Adventure, exclusive seating at Confisco Grille in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and a variety of other VIP-only perks.

Disney's Annual Passholder sales are still on pause since they were stopped in November 2021.