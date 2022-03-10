Universal Studios Has Something Big Coming (Disney Should Be Scared)

A massive new addition to one of Universal's U.S. theme parks is coming, and Disney should be very worried.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios battle worldwid for theme-park dominance, but two hot spots -- Los Angeles and Orlando -- represent the biggest front in that war.

If Universal adds a new Harry Potter attraction at one if its parks, Disney has to respond with something big of its own. That arms race has led Disney to build the immersive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disney World and Disneyland while Universal has multiple installations of its Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including two full theme park lands connected via a train (the Hogwarts Express) at its Florida parks.

Neither company ever lets the other rest on its laurels, and because of the competition for vacationers, neither tips the public off about exactly when new rides, attractions, and lands may open.

That's partly so people don't plan a vacation around something that may not be completed on time and partly to build mystery/excitement.

Now, however, Universal Studios Hollywood has a major announcement.

Nintendo Theme Park Attractions Come to the U.S.

Universal Studios has already opened Super Nintendo World at its theme park in Japan, It was not a secret that it was bringing these attractions to its Hollywood park, but it has now confirmed an opening date.

"Super Nintendo World will open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood," Theme Park Insider reported. "...Super Nintendo World features an augmented reality interactive Mario Kart dark ride as well as abundant stand-alone interactive play opportunities throughout the land."

The company has shared some preview video of the new attraction.

Another installation of the Super Nintendo World attractions is expected to be part of the company's Epic Universe theme park, which will serve as its third gate in Orlando.

Why Should Disney Be Worried?

Walt Disney has a lot of new attractions planned at its various theme parks but it has no new lands under construction. Adding a new ride like the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster at Epcot or the Tron roller coaster at Magic Kingdom gets a lot of media attention and consumer interest, but it's not something people build a vacation around.

The first U.S installation of rides based on Nintendo's incredibly popular characters should be a massive draw. Getting to play a real-life Mario Kart might be a game-changer on its own, but it's clearly going to be an audience-pleasing land based on what the company has shown.

These are cutting-edge rides housed in an immersive theme park land. Universal Studios did that incredibly well with Wizarding World and Disney countered with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Right now, however, Disney has no counter planned and it takes years to build this type of theme park land. That could give Universal an edge for quite a while and that may force Disney to accelerate its investment in its theme parks.

"While fans await the land's grand opening in California next year, Universal Studios Hollywood will turn its Feature Presentation retail location on the Upper Lot into a Super Nintendo World store," Theme Park Insider reported. The opening for that is "soon," it added.