Universal Studios Has Huge Harry Potter News

As an entirely new theme park takes shape in Florida, the role of the Harry Potter franchise in the new facility is drawing a lot of attention.

Harry Potter is a major part of the Universal Studios franchise. Opened in 2011, the Wizarding World section in Orlando was so popular that a similar version was built in California by 2016.

The coaster "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" recently also earned the title of "best rollercoaster in Florida."

"It was more than a new ride," TheStreet's Dan Kline wrote in January 2022. "Wizarding World was an immersive, fully themed land, and it set off a theme park arms race."

Right now, Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report-owned Universal Studios is in the midst of constructing a new Orlando theme park known as Epic Universe slated to open by the summer of 2025.

While Universal Studios is yet to confirm it, speculation that it will contain a Harry Potter section is growing. The new section would be alongside Classic Universal Monsters and How To Train Your Dragon areas.

"We have seen the Wizarding World of Harry Potter spread like wildfire at Universal in regards to Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and Diagon Alley all attracting Guests every day," writes one post from Inside The Magic blog. "With the incredible demand still flowing through the J.K. Rowling created franchise, it is not surprising ... that Epic Universe may house the next land."

So Much Harry Potter News At Universal

But before Universal officially confirmed what would happen in Florida, more Harry Potter news came out of the California theme park.

Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle, which was put on hold after last summer, has resumed regular performances. The popular lights show uses the Hogwarts Castle as a canvas to stream music and scenes from the movies after darkness falls.

"Watch in awe from Hogsmeade village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle," reads Universal's description of the show. "Embrace your Hogwarts pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure."

Universal Studios Hollywood is also bringing back its Special Effects Show from July 1 to August 16 (after that, only on weekends). While not Harry Potter-themed, the show takes guests through how some of the effects seen in movies are done.

As in previous years, it will be at the park's Castle Theater but will be updated to feature effects from some of the most recent films.

"The Special Effects Show has been a long established part of Universal Studios Hollywood's Theme Park history," Universal writes of the show. "With various different renderings over the years, the newest update features some fan favorites from past versions and some brand new, never-before-seen special effects, including a thrilling stunt performers by some of Hollywood's best."

How Has Universal Been Doing Lately?

After a lull in the early days of the pandemic, theme parks have seen a surge of demand from people tired of restrictions and looking for something fun.

As a result, popular theme parks have been trying to one-up each other by offering visitors something that the other doesn't have.

For Universal, most recent new feature announcements include two escape rooms modeled after "Back To The Future" and "Jurassic World."

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, meanwhile, recently opened new rides like "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" and the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind" rollercoaster in Epcot. It is also in the process of testing the much-discussed Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster at Orlando's Magic Kingdom.