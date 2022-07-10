Disney After Hours Has New Theme Park Competition

Evenings in Orlando have added hours for entertainment. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report has Disney After Hours. These later hours allow for guests to spend an extra three hours in the theme parks with an additional entrance fee and smaller crowds. Guests spend less time in lines, and the added entertainment is the perfect end to a fun filled day.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has special tickets for those wanting to take part in the exciting after-hours event. When tickets are available, the attraction includes ice cream, popcorn and limited beverages, and the park is lit up in a luminous rainforest.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has Hollywood at Night. The extra three-hours tickets include treats when they are available. Guests can enjoy the rides and meet their favorite characters and play at Toy Story Land. Food is also available for purchase during these late nights.

The Magic Kingdom offers time for guests enjoy the attractions after hours with snacks and select drinks included, food items are available for purchase at the Main Street Bakery.

Disney H2O Glow is hosted at the Typhoon Lagoon. Disney currently has tickets available for this select event after hours. The glow party includes treats, a chance to enjoy the attractions and Disney hosts a DJ dance party.

Universal Competes with Disney After Hours

Music After Dark is coming to Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, this summer, and August just got a little hotter as Maroon 5 has signed on to perform at the event, scheduled August 25-27.

Guests are invited to book with one of their favorite Universal Orlando Resort hotels. Guests get to select one of three nightly packages that will work best in their evening plans.

The hotels guests can pick from a variety of accommodations, including Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, and Universal’s Adventura Hotel. All packages include two nights, access to all resort activities, and transportation to and from the Universal parks and events.

The top-notch resorts are only part of the magic. An intimate Maroon 5 concert for guests is available with a show night pass, $495, andUniversal is hosting a CityWalk block party. Tickets to Universal's Island of Adventure Access Pass (after 2pm), private night access to Universal Studios attractions, rides and unlimited food and drinks (must be 21 to consume alcohol), a prepaid spending card and commemorative merchandise is included starting at $995 and available August 25-27.

The ultimate package, in case this didn’t sound cool enough, is the VIP Vacation Pass, starting at $1,995. This includes everything listed for the previous two ticket options, but ticket holders will have premium viewing and hospitality during the intimate Maroon 5 concert that starts at 8pm.

Whether you enjoy Disney with or without the kids for after hours or Universal for the Music After Dark, with Adam Levine and company, the nights in Orlando have a lot to offer.