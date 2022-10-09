Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats.

Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny chocolate cakes served up in a hot cauldron covered in frosting. These hot treats are available at Sugarplums Sweet Shop over in Diagon Alley and also in Honeydukes inside Hogsmeade Village.

Dreams come true in different creamy forms around Diagon Valley. Florean Forescue's Ice Cream comes in unique flavors like lavender and earl grey, as well as classic flavors like strawberries and cream. In Florida's heat, a no-melt ice cream treat is a must, especially if you have little ones that are slow to eat their treats! It's practically required to also have a Butterbeer potted cream while in Diagon Valley.

If those don't excite your tastebuds these other treats are sure to. A wizardry take on the classic British dessert, the sticky toffee pudding, it's a tasty and sticky treat topped with chocolate, butterscotch, and ice cream.

You may find yourself in Butterbeer heaven when trying these treats. Butterbeer fudge is a recent addition at Honeydukes and Sugarplums. This two-layer dessert is topped with butterscotchy goodness with shortbread base. Be sure wash it down with a Frozen Butterbeer slushy cream soda ice cream float.

Shutterstock

Sweet News for Sweet Lovers

Following the Harry Potter theme, Jelly Belly announced that it was expanding its Harry Potter inspired candy collection.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with these new additions to our Harry Potter collection. At Jelly Belly, we pride ourselves on true-to-life flavor in every candy we create, so we’re excited to offer Wizarding World fans the taste of Butterbeer in a candy form for the first time ever,” Rob Swaigen, vice president of global marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Co. said in a statement.

The chewy jellybean candies will add five new Harry Potter themed treats and collectibles. The Butterbeer chewy candy, that will look and taste like Butterbeer. The candy will be shaped like a Butterbeer mug. Potterheads can enjoy these new chewy candies in a collectible Butterbeer barrel tin or get the collectible Harry Potter Butterbeer Glass Mug filled with the Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy. The mug comes with coaster to boot.

Another collectible is the Harry Potter candy dispenser. It is a manual dispenser of the jellybeans. The jellybean flavors are made to represent the Hogwarts Houses, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin as cherry, blueberry, lemon and green apple. If chewy candy isn't your thing, enjoy this milk chocolate bar that is creamy and Butterbeery, and shaped in beer barrels.

Universal Likely to Add Wizarding Attractions to Epic Universe

In addition to chocolate and chewy goodies coming for Potterheads, Universal in Orlando has begun construction on another theme park, Epic Universe. Not a lot of information has been let out about this new addition, but some things have been confirmed.

The new park will include a Super Nintendo World. This will not be the first of its kind, as there is already one in Osaka, Japan. Several similar Mario themed rides like those in Japan are expected to be built in the Epic Universe. One such ride will be a Mario Kart ride, and another based on Mario's adventures with his pet dinosaur Yoshi. One more totally new and unique Nintendo (NTDOF) ride is expected, but no details have been revealed on this ride yet.

While not 100% confirmed, it is highly suspected that the Epic Universe will include more wizard, witch and muggle magic in some form. It was speculated that there would be two Harry Potter themed rides, but now rumor has it, according to the Theme Park Tourist that it may only be one ride. The Epic Universe is not expected to be open until 2025, and when it does open, it will be the largest Universal Studios theme park.