United to Increase Flight Schedule in October

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report will fly 40% of its full schedule in October compared with the same month last year, which is up from the 34% of its full schedule the airline plans to fly in September.

Domestically, United will fly 46% of its full schedule when compared with last year and 33% of its international schedule. The airline will also resume eight routes to Hawaii, pending the approval of the state's pre-arrival Covid testing program.

"We continue to be data-driven and realistic in our approach to rebuilding our network," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of domestic network planning. "Because October is typically a slower month for leisure travel, we're adjusting our schedules to reflect these seasonal changes in customer demand while resuming service or adding capacity on routes where we're seeing increased customer demand for travel."

Overall, United plans to resume or start new service on nearly 50 routes, with the majority of routes originating from United's Chicago, Denver and Houston hubs. The airline also will resume service to 14 international destinations.

United also said that it was changing some of its customer service practices, including allowing any United customer to fly standby for free on a flight departing the same day of their travel regardless of ticket or class of service starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Earlier this week, United announced that it would cut 16,370 jobs once its government aid runs out on Oct. 1.

About 7,400 United employees have already taken voluntary buyouts and 20,000 are on temporary leave. United has about 88,000 employees.