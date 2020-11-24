U.S. Steel, Dollar Tree: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

U.S. Steel, Dollar Tree, Goldfield Corp., Yunji and Comscore are five of the top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks rose Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 30,000 for the first time as President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to formally begin his transition.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. U.S. Steel | Percentage Increase 20%

U.S. Steel (X) - Get Report was climbing after GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson upgraded the stock to buy from hold with a $17.30 price target, saying he expects "big upside" for U.S. Steel because of acute shortages in U.S. supply, limits in availability of American steel and surging global steel prices.

2. Dollar Tree | Percentage Increase 11%

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report was advancing after the discount retailer posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue rose 7.5% to $6.18 billion, fractionally ahead of analysts' estimates. Same-store sales rose by a better-than-expected 4%, Dollar Tree said, with comparable sales at Family Dollar rising 6.4%.

3. Goldfield Corp. | Percentage Increase 63%

Shares of Goldfield Corp. (GV) - Get Report rose after the engineering and construction company said it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity investment firm First Reserve in a transaction valued at about $194 million. The transaction is expected to close by January.

4. Yunji | Percentage Increase 101%

Yunji (YJ) - Get Report, which operates a social e-commerce platform in China, was skyrocketing. The company, which was founded in 2015, is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Thursday. It offers a range of categories, households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, and apparel.

5. ComScore | Percentage Increase 15%

Shares of ComScore (SCOR) - Get Report were rising after the information and analytics company said it was partnering with in-game advertising company Anzu so that advertisers will be able to measure their in-game advertising campaigns in real time and evaluate the impact of the campaigns on their brands.