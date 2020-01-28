United Airlines to Suspend Some Flights to China

United Airlines will suspend some flights to China amid the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus in the region, which has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,600 globally.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report announced it will suspend some flights to China amid the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus in the region, which has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,600 globally.

The company said that it will suspend dozens of flights to China from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, according to CNBC. United is the most active U.S. airline in flying to China.

The company said that a decline in demand for flights to the country are responsible for the decision, according to an email.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its enhanced health screening for the virus to 20 U.S. airports as part of its efforts to identify people who many be traveling with the virus.

The 20 airports, which include San Francisco International, JFK in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, are the existing quarantine stations, designated port of entries that are always staffed with public health officials available to screen sick international travelers.

All passengers traveling from China will be required to have their temperatures taken and be asked to fill out a questionnaire about their travel history. Sick passengers will receive further evaluation.

The CDC recommended that recent travelers to China should monitor for any changes to their health for 14 days after leaving the country. If they develop a cough or fever within that period, they should avoid contact with others and see a doctor.

Tourism from China also has taken a hit during the coronavirus outbreak, with tens of millions of Chinese residents restricted from leaving the country as the virus spreads.