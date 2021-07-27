United Parcel Service Posts Earnings Beat on E-Commerce Package-Delivery Demand

United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid ongoing demand for e-commerce related package deliveries that continue to be a driving force behind the economy’s rebound.

UPS said it earned $3.43 billion, or $3.05 a share, in the second quarter, vs. $11 million, or 1 cent a share, in the second quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $2.81 a share.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $23.4 billion, up 14.5% from $20.46 billion a year earlier and just slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $23.2 billion.

The results included charges of $11 million, or the equivalent of 1 cent a share. Also in the second quarter, the company completed its divestiture of UPS Freight on April 30, which triggered a $2.1 billion reduction in pension-related liabilities, UPS said.

Year-to-date cash from operations was $8.5 billion, up 42.2% from the same period in 2020, with free cash flow of $6.8 billion, a 74.7% increase above the first six months of 2020.

U.S. package revenue rang in at $14.4 billion, an increase of 10.2% year over year, while international package revenue was $4.82 billion, up 30% from a year ago. Supply chain solutions revenue was $4.21 billion, up 14.3%.

For 2021, UPS said it now expects consolidated operating margin of approximately 12.7% and return on invested capital of approximately 28%. It also forecast capital expenditures of about $4 billion and said long-term debt repayments of $2.55 billion have been completed.

Shares of UPS were down 0.41% at $209 in premarket trading. The stock has risen more than 72% in the past 12 months and 28% year to date.

