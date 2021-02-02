TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

UPS Posts $3B Loss but Adjusted Earnings Top Estimates

UPS posts adjusted fourth-quarter earnings well above Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic continues to drive consumers and businesses to rely on Big Brown.
Author:
Publish date:

United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get Report posted a $3 billion fourth-quarter loss but adjusted earnings were well above Wall Street forecasts as the pandemic continued to drive consumers and businesses to rely on Big Brown, particularly during the holidays.

Atlanta-based UPS posted adjusted earnings of $2.66 a share vs. $2.11 in the comparable year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $2.14 a share. 

Including $5.6 billion in charges related to pension adjustment costs and other factors including taxes and the sale of UPS Freight, the company lost $3.3 billion, or $3.75 a share, vs. a loss of 12 cents in the same quarter last year.

Revenue increased 21% to $24.9 billion, a full $2 billion above the $22.9 billion analysts were forecasting. In the U.S., adjusted operating profit came in at $1.38 billion vs. $1.21 billion last year; internationally, adjusted operating profit was $1.16 billion million vs. $809 million.

UPS's fourth-quarter financial performance "exceeded our expectations," CEO Carol Tome said in a statement. "As we look past 2020 into the new year, we are optimistic."

The better-than-expected numbers capped one of the more tumultuous years in UPS’s history as the delivery giant was forced to dramatically adjust to a surge in domestic and international demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, and corresponding rise in reliance on shipping.

U.S. package revenue rang in at $15.75 billion, an increase of 17.4% year over year, while international package revenue was $4.77 billion, up 23.3% from a year ago. Average daily volume increased 10.6%, UPS said.

Cash from operations over the full year totaled $10.45 billion, while adjusted free cash flow came in at $5.1 billion.

Given continued economic uncertainty due to the global pandemic, UPS said it wasn't providing revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance, though did provide full-year guidance for capital allocation, which it expects to be around $4 billion. UPS said it has no plans to repurchase shares or access the debt capital markets in 2021.

Shares of UPS were up 3.35% at $161.50 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

UPS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stock? Learn more now.

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Prices Upcoming IPO, Plans to Raise Around $1 Billion

exxon (1)
INVESTING

ExxonMobil Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Creates Low Carbon Business With $3 Billion Investment

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Alibaba, Amazon, Google, GameStop and Stimulus - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

GameStop Thumb
INVESTING

GameStop, AMC, Silver Fall as Reddit-Fueled Frenzy Fizzles

Beijing Lectures Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan And Pinduoduo In New Antitrust Warning To Big Tech
INVESTING

Alibaba Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Notes 'Substantial Uncertainties' For Ant Group

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, Sees COVID Vaccine Boost To 2021 Profits

wfh best companies sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Companies to Work For

13 work at home sh
Sponsored Story

W-2 Arrival: All You Need to Know about Tax Forms