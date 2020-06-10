United Natural Shares Tumble After Cub Foods Sale Delayed

United Natural Foods plans to operate the Cub Foods banner and some Shopper Food stores for up to 24 months.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) - Get Report shares were down after the food wholesaler said it expected to operate its Cub Foods banner and some Shopper Food stores for up to 24 months and delayed a planned sale.

The shares fell even as the company beat Wall Street's fiscal-third-quarter earnings expectations.

Shares of the Providence, R.I., company at last check were off 19% at $18.11.

United Natural Foods said in December that it had agreed to sell 13 of its 43 Shoppers Food stores, with the transactions expected to close by the end of February. In March, the company said that it would market the remaining stores to “several potential buyers."

During a conference call with analysts, Steven Spinner, chairman and CEO, said that as an interim step, it was "in the process of separating Cub from United Natural Foods, which means Cub will operate more as a freestanding entity than it does today, with its own dedicated resources once the separation is complete."

Spinner said it could take up to a year for Cub/Shoppers to become a freestanding operation.

BIoomberg Intelligence analyst Diana Rosero-Pena said the announcement "suggests a lack of interested parties," particularly with the coronavirus pandemic discouraging retail operators "to do integration work."

Separately, for the quarter ended May 2 United Natural Foods reported net income of $88.1 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with $57.1 million, or $1.12, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings came to $1.40 a share, beating the FactSet consensus forecast of $1.20.

Sales totaled $6.67 billion, up from $5.96 billion a year earlier, and beating FactSet's call for $6.58 billion.

United Natural Foods had previously withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance. It has issued new guidance, which now includes Cub Foods and certain Shoppers Food Warehouse stores.

The company said it now expects sales of $26.4 billion to $26.6 billion, compared with previous guidance of $23.5 billion to $24.3 billion.

United Natural Foods said it expected a loss of $5.65 to $5.85 a share, compared with previous guidance for a loss per share of $6.79 to $7.39.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, up from 85 cents to $1.45.

FactSet is calling for earnings of $2.19 and sales of $25.2 billion.