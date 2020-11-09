United Airlines Adds Flights for Thanksgiving Week

United Airlines announces it will add 1,400 flights and may use larger planes during Thanksgiving week.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report announced Monday that it will add 1,400 flights and may use larger planes during Thanksgiving week, expecting that week to be its busiest since March.

United shares soared Monday amid investors’ enthusiasm over Pfizer’s (PFE) - Get Report news that it has made serious progress on its coronavirus vaccine.

United traded at $40.51, up 16.81%. The stock, however, has dropped 54% year to date as the Covid pandemic kept travelers at home.

“This year, United is anticipating approximately 50% of United customers flying for Thanksgiving are booking travel less than 30 days prior to departure compared to last year when around 40% of Thanksgiving travelers booked less than 30 days before departure,” the company said in a statement.

“United is adding more than 1,400 domestic flights during the week of Thanksgiving and is monitoring bookings in real-time to swap in larger aircraft when needed to accommodate last-minute demand,” the airline added.

United said for December it expects to see a similar pattern, with customers booking holiday vacations closer to departure. It anticipates demand for warmer weather and ski destinations in the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico.

United expects to fly 48% of its overall schedule in December compared to 2019, adding more than 140 daily flights and increasing capacity on more than 350 routes.

As for Pfizer, the drug giant said its coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in late-stage trials and that it plans to seek emergency use authorization from U.S. health officials later this month.

The news sent other airline stocks higher too. American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report soared 17.26% and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report jumped 13.78%.