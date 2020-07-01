United Airlines to Triple August Schedule by Adding 25,000 Flights

United Airlines is adding nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights to its calendar and tripling its August schedule as customers return to the skies.

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report said Wednesday it was adding nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights to its calendar this month and tripling the size of its August schedule from June as customers slowly return to the skies.

In a statement, the Chicago-based carrier said it will add more than 600 daily flights to more than 200 airports across the U.S., including the resumption of 50 routes from July to August, which it says will bring it back to 48% of what its August 2019 flight schedule looked like.

It also plans to expand flights at 147 airports across the U.S., including boosting connections at its mid-continental hubs including Chicago, Denver and Houston and doubling the number of flights from New York/Newark.

While travel demand remains a fraction of what it was at the end of 2019, “customers are slowly returning to flying with a preference for leisure destinations, trips to reunite with friends and family, and getaways to places that encourage social distancing,” the airline said.

The plans also include adding more than 350 daily flights from its U.S. hubs in August, including doubling the number of flights from New York/Newark compared to July and adding more flights to mountain and national park destinations like Aspen, Colorado; Bangor, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The plans further include a boost in service between Hawaii and its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Internationally, United's August schedule will include a return to Tahiti and additional flights to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. Across the Atlantic, United will add more flights and options to Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

It is also boosting its cross-Atlantic, Latin American and Asia-bound routes, with plans to fly 25% of its schedule in August, up from 16% in July.

That includes a resumption of service between Chicago and Brussels and Frankfurt, between New York/Newark and Brussels, Munich and Zurich and between San Francisco and London.

Upon government approval, United will restart daily service between Delhi and San Francisco and New York/Newark.

Overseas, the carrier is resuming service between Hong Kong and San Francisco five days a week, to Seoul three days a week and between Shanghai from San Francisco two days a week.

United also said it was starting a new five-times-weekly service between Chicago and Tokyo's Haneda Airport. United will continue operating daily service to Tokyo Narita from New York/Newark and San Francisco.

All told, United will put some 90 of its aircraft back in service, including adding more CRJ-550 service between New York/Newark and St. Louis; Indianapolis; Richmond, Virginia; Cincinnati; Norfolk, Virginia; and Columbus, Ohio.

To put patrons at ease, United said it has overhauled its cleaning and safety procedures and is giving customers more flexibility when booking by extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through July 31.

According to TSA, more than 600,000 passengers passed through airport security checkpoints on Monday, June 29, the first time since March 19 that those numbers exceeded 25% of pre-Covid levels.

Shares of United were up 0.08% at $34.64 in premarket trading on Wednesday.