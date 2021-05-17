United Airlines Adds More Flights on Rising Travel Demand

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report said Monday that it would more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increase services to reopened European destinations amid surging summer travel bookings.

Shares of the Chicago company were off slightly to $54.95 in premarket trading.

Summer travel bookings rose 214% from 2020 levels, United said. The airline said it planned to fly 80% of its U.S. scheduled compared with July 2019.

The airline industry was devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak as consumers severely restricted their travel plans.

United said it will resume and add new routes and increase its domestic network by 17% over its June schedule. In addition, the airline will move its new service between New York-Newark and Dubrovnik to July 1.

The airline will resume daily service to Athens from New York-Newark in June. United will also add a second flight from Washington D.C. to Frankfurt.

The company also os planning to resume service to Spain and Portugal with flights from New York-Newark to Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid, subject to these countries re-opening to vaccinated tourists

"This July we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network," Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling, said in a statement.

Last month, United Airlines reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss on a two-thirds drop in revenue.

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at the time that the company was "encouraged by the strong evidence of pent-up demand for air travel and our continued ability to nimbly match it."