United Airlines to Offer Coronavirus Tests to Some Travelers

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report said Thursday that next month it would launch a program to make coronavirus tests available to passengers flying from San Francisco to Hawaii.

Starting Oct. 15, customers flying the airline from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected mail-in test ahead of their trip.

The rapid Abbott (ABT) - Get Report ID Now Covid-19 test is administered by GoHealth Urgent Care of Atlanta and its Dignity Health partner.

It provides results in about 15 minutes and will be available to United customers on the same day their flights depart from SFO.

For those using the mail-in test option, which will be administered by the Burlingame, Calif., health-technology company Color, United urged customers to initiate testing at least 10 days prior to their trips and provide their samples within 72 hours of their flights.

Visitors and Hawaiian residents returning home who test negative on either test would not be subject to the state's current 14-day quarantine requirement, United said.

Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer, said in a statement that "we'll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year."

Airlines have been devastated by the coronavirus economic shutdown due to social distancing requirements and quarantine regulations.

Separately, United Airlines agreed to delay pilot furloughs until Oct. 30, while union members vote on a broader deal that would protect about 2,850 jobs for months longer, Reuters reported.

Pilots won't be paid during October if that deal doesn't pass, according to a memorandum of understanding between United and the Air Line Pilots Association union that was seen by Reuters.

Shares of the Chicago air carrier at last check were down 3.4% to $31.96.

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report were also lower on Thursday.