United Airlines First Carrier to Require COVID Vaccines for All U.S. Workers

United Airlines joins the growing list of U.S. companies requiring vaccinations for all workers. It's the first carrier to do so.

The Chicago carrier's workers have to do it by Oct. 25 or they’ll get sacked, the airline said in a Friday e-mail to its workers.

“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” United executives said. But “the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

The company joins Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report in making the rule.

United Air is the first carrier to require vaccinations. It has 67,000 U.S. workers and estimates that as much as 90% of its pilots and almost 80% of its flight attendants already received vaccinations. It gave them incentives to take the needle.

At last check United Air shares were trading up 0.3% at $47.40.

TheStreet.com on Wednesday published a list of how major companies are dealing with the daunting Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report said on July 28 that masks would be required at most stores for all customers.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report said Aug. 2 that customers and employees were required to wear masks in areas of high transmission.

Target (TGT) - Get Report said it would require all store workers to wear masks in counties the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says are at "high risk of transmission."

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report "strongly recommends" customers wear masks in stores, even if they are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares slumped Friday after the drugmaker said it would delay its application for emergency approval of its coronavirus vaccine until year-end.