September 30, 2021
Why the CEO of Ford Says COVID-19 Vaccines Are the 'Best Approach' to a Return to Normal
Publish date:

United Air Unvaccinated Drop Nearly in Half in 2 Days; Tyson 91% Vaccinated

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods, which also requires COVID vaccines from its 120,000 workers, said 91% have complied.
Author:

United Airlines  (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report said Thursday that the number of workers who haven’t been vaccinated for Covid on Tuesday dropped to 320 from 593.

That reduces the number of employees it plans to fire by 273, as that many workers had uploaded proof of their vaccinations since Tuesday.

The Chicago carrier has the most stringent vaccine policy of any U.S. airline, CNBC reported. In August, United told its 67,000 U.S. workers that they had to get vaccinations or they would be canned.

“Our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work — in less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half, dropping from 593 to 320,” United said.

United Air shares recently traded at $47.74, down 2%.

Elsewhere on the vaccine front, the Springdale, Ark., meat producer Tyson Foods  (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report, which also requires vaccines from its 120,000 workers, said 91% have complied, The New York Times reported..

The vaccination deadline for Tyson’s office staff is Friday, and for plant workers it’s Nov. 1. Workers garnered a $200 reward for taking the jab.

Tyson shares recently traded at $79.52, down 1.2%.

Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman puts fair value at $86 for Tyson.

“While U.S. consumers (86% of fiscal 2020 sales) are limiting their consumption of red and processed meat (69% of Tyson’s sales), they are consuming more chicken (31%),” she wrote last month.

“International demand for meat has been strong, and although Tyson’s overseas sales mix is just 14%, it is likely to increase over time.”

