United Air Grapples With Social-Media Turbulence Due to Packed Flight

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report tumbled Monday amid a social-media uproar sparked by a photo posted on Twitter of a packed cross-country flight.

United Airlines' stock at last check fell 4.6% to $24.24 amid a flurry of news stories about the full Newark, N.J.-to-California flight.

The photo was posted on Twitter on Saturday by Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist and an associate professor at the Cardiovascular Research Institute of the University of California in San Francisco.

Weiss took to Twitter while flying home to the West Coast on Saturday with a group of 25 doctors and nurses who had spent up to a month helping out at coronavirus-strapped hospitals in the New York area.

He noted that every seat on the Boeing (BA) - Get Report 737 was full and that "people on this plane are scared/shocked."

Dr. Weiss also posted a late April statement from United's chief customer officer saying the airline would be "automatically blocking middle seats."

"This is the last time I will be flying again for a very long time," Weiss tweeted.

A United spokesperson said the airline has been consistent in its messages on its website that it can't guarantee an open middle seat but that the “overwhelming majority of our flights depart with open seats and most them depart half-full.”

Passengers who have concerns can contact the airline, which has a “flexible booking policy” and will put them on another flight, the spokesperson said.

The airline has ramped up its cleaning procedures and social-distancing measures, with United “the first airline in the world to require flight attendants to wear masks.”

The airline told Fox Business that Weiss's flight had an additional 25 medical workers who were flying for free. The airline has provided flights, free of charge, to 1,000 medical and health care workers since the coronavirus crisis began.

"We have overhauled our cleaning and safety procedures and implemented a new boarding and deplaning process to promote social distancing," an airline spokesperson told Fox.

United shares were also hurt in the wake of the airline's decision on Friday to cancel a planned sale of $2.25 billion in debt amid weaker than anticipated demand by investors.