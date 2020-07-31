United Air Adds 25 International Routes to September Schedule

United Airlines added 25 overseas routes to its September schedule. It plans to fly 37% of its overall schedule in the month compared with 2019.

The new flights include destinations in Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America.

The airline canceled those routes amid a drop in demand for flights as the coronavirus pandemic lockdown grounded the airline and travel industry.

Even with the additional routes, United will fly only 37% of its overall schedule in September compared with the year-earlier month.

"We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances, in a statement.

Domestically, United plans to fly 40% of its schedule in September with a plan to add more than 40 daily flights on 48 routes to locations across the U.S.

Internationally, United will fly 30% of its schedule in September, which will be a 5% increase compared with its August flight schedule.

Highlights from the increased schedule include launching a new direct route between Chicago and Tel Aviv and resuming flights from Houston to Amsterdam and to Frankfurt.

As part of its effort to protect passengers and crew from coronavirus, United reiterated its requirement that all travelers, including crew members, wear face coverings during flights.

"In September, we're adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that's within the United States or around the world," Quayle said.

On Thursday, it was reported that United told its pilots that 3,900, or nearly a third of them, could be furloughed due to stagnated bookings.

“In recent weeks, bookings have stalled, and we continue to see an impact of the recent increase in covid-19 cases on our business,” Bryan Quigley, senior vice president of flight operations, wrote in a memo Thursday to the Chicago carrier's pilots. The memo was obtained by Bloomberg.

United Airlines shares at last check were down 3% to $30.80.