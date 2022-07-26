One of the top-grossing touring bands of all time reportedly will be the first group to perform at the new MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting superstar headliners for long-term performance residencies that draw thousands of visitors to Sin City.

While the city was well-known back in the 1960s for hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack at the Sands Hotel and Casino on the Strip and Elvis Presley at the International Hotel, the Strip has become even more popular with its residencies in recent years.

The top grossing residencies in Las Vegas, according to Billboard, have been more recent performers Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. And even more big name acts have been booked for residencies throughout the summer alone.

Current Las Vegas summer residencies include: Usher at Park MGM, July 27, 29, 30; Katy Perry at Resorts World, July 29-30 and Aug. 3-13 , Usher's; John Legend at Planet Hollywood, select dates Aug. 5-20; Shania Twain at Planet Hollywood, Aug. 26-31 and Sept. 2-10; Santana at Mandalay Bay, Sept. 14-25; Aerosmith at Park MGM, Sept. 14-29; Barry Manilow at Westgate, Sept. 15-24; and Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace, Sept. 23-30.

One of the biggest superstars to announce a residency in Las Vegas, Adele, confirmed on July 25 that she would resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18.

Adele earlier this year planned to perform 24 shows scheduled under the “Weekends With Adele” name every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16, but needed to cancel those performances as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

MSG Sphere Las Vegas

MSG Sphere Hosts Top-Grossing Band

U2, one of the top-grossing touring bands of all time -- second only to the Rolling Stones -- reportedly will be the first group to perform at the new $1.8 billion high-tech arena MSG Sphere at The Venetian when it opens in 2023, according to Billboard. U2 has earned $2.2 billion on 28.3 million in ticket sales, according to Billboard Boxscore.

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian is located at the corner of Sands Avenue and South Koval Lane across from The Venetian on the Strip.

MSG Entertainment, the arena's developer, has not yet set a date for the opening, but it has said that it plans to have the arena open in time to participate in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship to be held in Las Vegas in November 2023.

U2 is planning a residency at MSG Sphere that will be spread out over several months and performed on non-consecutive days, Billboard said. MSG Entertainment reportedly declined comment to Billboard.`

MSG Sphere is described as the next generation of live entertainment, offering the audience a multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created, according to MSG Entertainment. The arena can hold 20,000 standing spectators, 17,500 seated guests and has 23 VIP suites.

Owner MSG in May said it was set to "top off" the project, which to that point had cost the company $1.3 billion, according to the company's most recent earnings call.

Another Sphere Will Be Built

"Our first MSG Sphere venue remains on track to open in Las Vegas in the second half of calendar 2023," said MSG Entertainment CFO David Byrnes during the call. "...We plan to top off the building's Steel Exosphere later this month, a key milestone in our construction process. It will be an impactful display for partners to showcase their brands, create unique activations and promote content."

MSG is planning a second Sphere arena to be built in London, which was given approval to proceed in March, according to Billboard.