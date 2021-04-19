Union Seeking to Represent Amazon Bessemer Workers Appeals Vote

The union seeking to organize an Alabama Amazon facility charged that the company interfered with employees' right to a free and fair election.

The union seeking to represent Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report workers at an Alabama warehouse filed objections over the tech and online-retail giant's conduct during the recent union election.

In a filing with the National Labor Relations Board, the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union charged that the Seattle company interfered with the right of its Bessemer, Ala. employees to vote in a free and fair election. Amazon workers rejected the union.

The union "requested that the NLRB regional director schedule a hearing on its objections to determine if the results of the election should be set aside because conduct by the employer created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and/or fear of reprisals and thus interfered with the employees' freedom of choice,” the union said.

“The RWDSU filed 23 objections, which the union believes both separately and cumulatively constitute grounds to set the election aside.”

“Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees. We won’t let Amazon’s lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged,” RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement.

In a statement Amazon said: “The fact is that less than 16% of employees at [the Bessemer warehouse] voted to join a union. Rather than accepting these employees’ choice, the union seems determined to continue misrepresenting the facts in order to drive its own agenda. We look forward to the next steps in the legal process.”

Last week, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, in his final letter to shareholders as chief executive, said the e-commerce giant must "do better by its employees."

“Does your chair take comfort in the outcome of the recent union vote in Bessemer? No, he doesn't,” Bezos wrote.

