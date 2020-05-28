Unemployment Claims Continue to Taper Off

Applications for unemployment insurance decline last week for the eighth straight week as the pace of layoffs related to the pandemic continues to drop.

Applications for unemployment insurance eased up last week for the eighth straight week as the pace of corporate layoffs related to the pandemic-induced economic shutdown continued to drop.

The Labor Department said 2.123 million Americans filed jobless claims for the week ended May 23, down slightly from 2.438 million claims for the week earlier, as parts of the U.S. economy slowly began to reopen after more than two months of being shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 2 million claims up to last Saturday.

Continuing claims, a number that tallies not just people filing for unemployment benefits but staying on them, came in at 21.052 million for the week ended May 16, down from a record 25.073 million. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

Weekly claims have been gradually declining since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28, as more states lift stay-at-home orders and as businesses slowly reopen - even as the pandemic has claimed more than 100,000 lives.

Even so, the number of workers seeking assistance remains about 10 times higher than before coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March, a reason why economists and market-watchers are now looking more closely at continuing claims.

Many economists see the pace of layoffs slowing, with all states taking some steps to let businesses reopen and citizens to move more freely. But they also expect a labor-market recovery to take many months, if not years, to replace the tens of millions of jobs lost since February.