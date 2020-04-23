Millions More File for Unemployment Benefits as Coronavirus Stalls Economy

The number of Americans who have sought unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy has now past 26 million.

Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, pushing the number of jobless claims in the past five weeks past more than 26 million, as the U.S. economy continues to reel from the coronavirus outbreak and unprecedented economic shutdown.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that 4,427,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 18, slightly better than the 4.25 million in claims expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The five-week total now stands at more than 26 million. Continuing jobless claims - a rolling number - came in at 15.976 million.

The previous week's level was revised down by 8,000 to 5,237,000. The four-week moving average was 5,786,500, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week's revised average, the Labor Department said.

While off the charts, the numbers still aren't a true reflection of the current state of the U.S. employment market, where people continue to struggle to submit claims, and where companies continue to face roadblocks getting promised stimulus funding to keep their workers on the payroll.

"While claims narrowly beat (were lower than) expectations last week, we believe the current trend of higher claims will continue in the near term due to bottlenecks in processing claims as well as complications with small business stimulus measures," said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11% for the week ended April 11, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate.

"This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series," the Labor Department said.

The government reported that the economy shed 701,000 jobs in March - the most since the Great Recession - though that figure only reflected the start of the pandemic before the U.S. economy came to a virtual standstill.

Economists are predicting April's nonfarm payrolls will show an unemployment rate of as high as 20% or more.