Understanding Cryptocurrency Investment by Young Investors

Will young investors start to only invest in companies that have cryptocurrency on their corporate balance sheet?

Research analyst with Action Alerts PLUS Zev Fima doesn't think when it comes to the equities side of investing that young investors are only targeting companies with cryptocurrency on the balance sheet. But, he does think there is a draw to a cryptocurrency by millennials -- a strong part of it is the idea of getting fast money.

"I think it also may be distrust of the centralized financial system by a lot of young investors after 2008. We're constantly printing money, and bitcoin came about after 2008 when people starting questioning how we protect the value of the funds we save amid devaluation of printed money," Fima said during a recent webinar on the digital transformation that was sponsored by VanEck (OUNZ) - Get Report.

However, Fima advises young investors to approach cryptocurrency with caution in the risk curve. "I too often hear various cryptocurrencies just getting bucketed in and the various differences are not being spoken about," he added.

Bitcoin has the store value argument because there's $21 million that can be mined, which speaks to its store value. Whereas dogecoin has about $130 billion already in circulation and another $5 billion coming online or being mined every year. And, neither necessarily has the utility with ecosystems built or are being experimented with like ethereum.

"There are so many different cryptocurrencies and I think there's a massive risk in bucketing them all together. I understand the draw, but unfortunately, sometimes the only way to learn is to get burned," said Fima.

It's not that young investors are targeting bitcoin on the balance sheet, but more so that bitcoin on the balance sheet shows investors that a company has a forward-looking management team that's not stuck in its ways and is open to adopting new technologies.

The idea that a company is embracing innovation is more attractive to young investors rather than it simply has bitcoin on the balance sheet.