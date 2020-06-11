Under Armour Introduces Anti-Coronavirus Mask for Athletes

Under Armour's mask sells for $30 and features 'a unique, three-layer model engineered for athletes during performance,' the company says.

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report announced Thursday that its anti-coronavirus facemask for athletes is now on sale for $30.

So what makes this better than a bandana you can produce for yourself out of an old t-shirt?

“The UA sports mask features a unique, three-layer model engineered for athletes during performance,” the company said on its online newsroom.

And what are these super-duper three layers?

Layer 1 is “spacer fabric,” the company said. “It is light but has air pockets for structure, so it stays off the mouth and nose for better airflow.”

Layer 2 is “open-cell foam,” Under Armour said. “The breathable middle layer lets air through but makes it hard for moisture and sweat to pass.”

Layer 3 is “UA Iso-Chill,” the company said. “This fabric feels cool against the skin, stretches, and is treated with Protx2, a non-metal anti-microbial technology which inhibits growth of bacteria on the mask.”

Laboratory tests have shown that Protx2 kills the coronavirus, Under Armour said.

The company’s stock price has plunged 77% over the past five years, and Morningstar analyst David Swartz thinks its woes are far from over.

“We view Under Armour as lacking an economic moat given its failure to amass a competitive advantage over other athletic apparel firms,” he wrote in a report last week.

“We think Under Armour has fallen behind on innovation and its product is not sufficiently differentiated.”

Under Armour shares recently traded at $9.45, down 10.04%. The stock has plummeted 20% over the last three months, compared to a 6% increase for the S&P 500.