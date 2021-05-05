5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Under Armour, Match, Athenex

Under Armour, Match Group, Athenex, Hayward Holdings and KAR Auction Services are five top gainers.

Stocks were climbing Wednesday as energy companies outperformed and technology companies bounced back.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Under Armour | Increase 9.8%

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report jumped after the performance apparel company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and was the subject of numerous positive analyst notes.

Revenue rose 35% to $1.3 billion, beating estimates of $1.126 billion.

2. Match Group | Increase 5.1%

Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report shares traded higher after the company behind dating apps Tinder and Hinge forecast better-than-expected revenue this quarter amid ongoing COVID vaccine rollouts and corresponding business reopenings.

For the first quarter, Match's revenue jumped 23% to $668 million vs. estimates of $650.7 million.

3. Athenex | Increase 41%

Athenex (ATNX) - Get Report jumped after the biopharma focused on cancer therapies agreed to buy Kuur Therapeutics, which develops cell immunotherapies to treat solid and hematological malignancies, for as much as $185 million.

Athenex will pay $70 million up front and as much as $115 million as Kuur meets development milestones.

4. Hayward Holdings | Increase 28.6%

Hayward Holdings (HAYW) - Get Report was surging after the pool equipment and associated automation systems maker, reported strong first-quarter earnings.

The company reported net income of $36.9 million compared with a loss of $10.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

5. KAR Auction Services | Increase 15.9%

Shares of KAR Auction Services (KAR) - Get Report were climbing after the automobile auction house beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations.

Net income increased to $50.9 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or 2 cents a share a year ago.