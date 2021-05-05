5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Under Armour, Match, Athenex
Stocks were climbing Wednesday as energy companies outperformed and technology companies bounced back.
Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:
1. Under Armour | Increase 9.8%
Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report jumped after the performance apparel company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and was the subject of numerous positive analyst notes.
Revenue rose 35% to $1.3 billion, beating estimates of $1.126 billion.
2. Match Group | Increase 5.1%
Match Group (MTCH) - Get Report shares traded higher after the company behind dating apps Tinder and Hinge forecast better-than-expected revenue this quarter amid ongoing COVID vaccine rollouts and corresponding business reopenings.
For the first quarter, Match's revenue jumped 23% to $668 million vs. estimates of $650.7 million.
3. Athenex | Increase 41%
Athenex (ATNX) - Get Report jumped after the biopharma focused on cancer therapies agreed to buy Kuur Therapeutics, which develops cell immunotherapies to treat solid and hematological malignancies, for as much as $185 million.
Athenex will pay $70 million up front and as much as $115 million as Kuur meets development milestones.
4. Hayward Holdings | Increase 28.6%
Hayward Holdings (HAYW) - Get Report was surging after the pool equipment and associated automation systems maker, reported strong first-quarter earnings.
The company reported net income of $36.9 million compared with a loss of $10.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.
5. KAR Auction Services | Increase 15.9%
Shares of KAR Auction Services (KAR) - Get Report were climbing after the automobile auction house beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations.
Net income increased to $50.9 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or 2 cents a share a year ago.