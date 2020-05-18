The prominent economist and former Pimco chief Mohamed A. El-Erian has been named lead director at Under Armour.

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report rallied Monday after the athletic apparel maker, whose comeback efforts have been severely complicated by the coronavirus crisis, appointed the superstar economist and former Pimco chief Mohamed A. El-Erian as its independent lead director.

Under Armour's stock at last check surged 8.8% to $8.39 after the Baltimore sports apparel retailer, known for its deals with various professional sports leagues, tapped El-Erian, who joined the board in 2018, to the key post.

El-Erian, chief economic adviser at German financial services company Allianz and president-elect of Queen's College Cambridge, takes the reins from A.B. "Buzzy" Krongard, who served in the role at Under Armour since 2006.

Under Armour was in the midst of a major effort to transform its business after a series of stumbles over the past few years when the coronavirus hit, sending its stock price tumbling.

Under Armour, which was trading at $17.97 a share on Feb. 3, plunged to $7.23 a share by March 16 as the coronavirus crisis shuttered retail stores across the world.

The athletic apparel company began forging ahead with plans to revamp its business model, putting more emphasis on direct sales amid a shift by Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) - Get Report that left Under Armour with less shelf space.

The sports retailer has also been looking to counteract other trends, such as a decline in brand loyalty by teenagers, while also boosting its appeal among women.

Kevin Plank, Under Armour's executive chairman and brand chief, cited El-Erian's "extensive leadership abilities'" and the retailer's "commitment to rigorous oversight."