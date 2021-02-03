Under Armour Ends NFL Licensing Deal Days Ahead of Super Bowl

Under Armour says it is in talks with the NFL to find alternative opportunities that best serve athletes.

Sports apparel maker Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report is ending its on-field licensing contract with the National Football League just days ahead of the Super Bowl.

Shares of the Baltimore-based company were up 2% to $16.32 Wednesday morning.

Football players with individual contracts with Under Armour are now re-evaluating their marketing prospects for the new season beginning in the fall, the Financial Times reported, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

Under Armour's latest decision will effectively restrict accessory products bearing the Under Armour logo from being worn or displayed on the field during games.

This will limit the endorsement impact for individual star athletes such as quarterback Tom Brady, who is preparing to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's Super Bowl.

The licensing contract, which the Financial Times estimated is likely to be worth between $10 million and $15 million a year, mainly covers accessory products such as gloves, in addition to apparel worn by college prospects during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Under Armour vice-president of global sports marketing Sean Eggert told the Financial Times in a statement that the company is in talks with the NFL to find alternative opportunities that best serve athletes and “ensure the best [return on investment] for Under Armour.”

Under Armour is involved in a lawsuit with the University of California, Los Angeles, after the company prematurely ended its 15-year, $280 million sponsorship of the school’s sports teams, according to SportsPro.

In November, Under Armour terminated its ten-year, $50-million sponsorship agreement with the University of Cincinnati as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.