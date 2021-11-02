Ulta Beauty Stock Rises as William Blair Issues Outperform Rating

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Ulta Beauty Inc Report were rising Tuesday after William Blair issued the cosmetics company an outperform rating despite some investors getting spooked during an 11% selloff in October.

William Blair is confident in the cosmetics company’s near and longer-term forecast as analyst Daniel Hofkin maintains an earnings per share estimate of $15.50 for 2021 and $17.52 for 2022 along with an outperform rating for the Bolingbrook, Ill.-based company.

The selloff can be attributed to a strong year-to-date run, but a lack of guidance increase for 2021 and a three-year operating margin target is consistent with near-term expectations, though not as high as some had hoped, according to Hofkin.

A strong business model and increased demand for makeup in the aftermath of the pandemic keeps Ulta well-positioned to take on “meaningful market share over time,” Hofkin said. Risks include a prolonged pandemic and subsequently negative store traffic as well as a softening of the cosmetics industry independent of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company confirmed on Oct. 19, the first investor day under new CEO Dave Kimbell, that it is pleased with business trends and outlined several new initiatives aimed at growing the franchise.

“We believe that Ulta is well positioned to continue to take meaningful market share over time and that the cosmetics category (representing 51% of 2019 sales) in particular is poised for a continued rebound as the pandemic subsides,” Hofkin wrote.

Ulta shares on Tuesday were up 2.5% at $374.27 at last check..