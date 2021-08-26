Ulta Analysts Laud Earnings Report and Cosmetics-Industry Trends

Analysts liked Ulta's report. Oliver Chen of Cowen called Ulta a 'premier specialty beauty concept.' The stock is higher.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report shares rose Thursday, as analysts reacted positively to the beauty products company’s fiscal-second-quarter earnings report.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., company's stock at last check traded at $410.50, up 5.3%. It climbed 19% in the six months through Wednesday.

Oliver Chen of Cowen reiterated his outperform rating and boosted his price target to $490 from $385. He calls Ulta a “premier specialty beauty concept.”

The company’s $4.56 second-quarter earnings per share beat Wall Street's $2.59 estimate. That and Ulta’s increase of its fiscal-year guidance “imply higher revenue and margins in the second half of 2021,” Chen said.

“Customers returning to stores, solid cosmetics trends, and broad-based strength across multiple categories, including skin care and hair, drove upside. The loyalty program, omnichannel engagement, and innovative brand pipeline bode well for the long term.”

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti has an outperform rating on Ulta and lifted his price target to $445 from $390.

“ULTA had had faster recovery in its loyalty program than expected,” he noted.

And “while e-commerce sales were down after lapping 200%-plus growth in the second quarter of 2020, price optimization and buy-online-pickup-from-store penetration are helping to create a stronger margin profile for this channel,” he said.

“Many customers who began shopping online during COVID have become omnichannel shoppers. Consumers continue to purchase online, even while starting to traffic stores.”

Also, “ULTA echoed Estee Lauder’s (EL) - Get Report comments that women increased their skincare spend during COVID, and are now restarting spend on cosmetics while not reducing their skin-care spend,” Binetti said