UBS French Tax Fines Slashed By $3 Billion

Investment bank UBS Group AG was ordered to pay $2 billion by a French appeals court, an amount that was lowered from its original $5 billion penalty.

UBS Group was found guilty in 2019 of helping its wealthy French clients avoid paying taxes on some of their assets.

The Swiss banking behemoth now has to pay 800 million euros in damages and interest, with 1 billion euros confiscated, according to a French criminal court that upheld the guilty verdict.

The original penalty was 3.7 billion euros, or about $4.2 billion, and was reduced to only 3.75 million euros.

Denis Chemla, a lawyer from the firm Allen & Overy who represented UBS, did not say whether the penalty would be appealed, but said it was not pleased with the guilty verdict.

The original verdict was handed down in 2019 and could have impacted the financial health and future of the Swiss bank as investors and shareholders priced in its legal costs.

Prosecutors at the original trial said UBS bankers went to France over 10 years ago and appealed to wealthy French clients to open accounts in Switzerland and skip paying taxes.

In 2019 the judges said the bank was guilty of recruiting clients illegally, as well as participating in laundering money that was not declared to the French banking authorities.

UBS has always denied any wrongdoing.

The case was originally scheduled for its appeal in June 2020, but was delayed due to the global pandemic stemming from COVID-19. In March the appeals court finally heard the case.

In 2009 UBS did admit to helping Americans evade taxes and paid a penalty of $780 million after settling on the amount. The bank also gave authorities the names of thousands U.S. taxpayers who had secret accounts and avoided paying taxes.

UBS avoided criminal charges then by turning over U.S. client information.