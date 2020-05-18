Uber Shares Rise After Report That More Job Cuts Are Planned

Uber shares are higher after a media report said the ride-hailing giant would do a second round of layoffs in the past month.

Ride-hailing and food-delivery giant Uber (UBER) - Get Report, which laid off 14% of its workforce earlier this month, reportedly plans to pare thousands more employees.

A knowledgeable source told Business Insider that more cuts are coming but didn’t provide an exact number. Uber axed 3,700 staffers two weeks ago.

The San Francisco company employed 28,600 as of March 31.

The coronavirus pandemic has hammered Uber and its rivals, keeping would-be riders at home.

Uber posted a first-quarter loss of $2.94 billion, or $1.70 a share, compared with $1.01 billion, or $2.26, in the year-earlier quarter.

Shares outstanding almost quadrupled to 1.72 billion from 453.6 million. Uber went public last May.

Revenue reached $3.54 billion from $3.1 billion.

An Uber takeover of food-delivery rival Grubhub (GRUB) - Get Report would especially push workers out the door, as some Uber Eats and Grubhub employees have overlapping duties, according to Business Insider sources.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides are still negotiating an acceptable deal price. To be sure, there’s no certainty that a merger will happen.

In their discussions last weekend, Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney indicated that Uber’s latest offer was too low, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

Uber’s proposed price would value the deal at $6 billion and Grubhub’s at $6.8 billion.

As for Uber’s layoffs, when the cuts from this year and last are added to a another possible 4,000 going out the door with the latest move, the company will have jettisoned about 10,000 employees over the past year, Business Insider estimates.

Uber shares stood at $33.83 at last check, up 4.2%. The stock has dropped 18% in the past three months, compared with a 15% slide for the S&P 500.