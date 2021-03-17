Uber to Treat UK Drivers as Employees After Court Loss

Ride-sharing company will guarantee minimum wage for more than 70,000 drivers in UK.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - Get Report said Tuesday it will begin treating its drivers in the UK as full-time employees entitle to a minimum wage, pension benefits and other rights.

The move comes after Uber lost a court case last month challenging the requirements.

According to a statement issued by Uber, UK drivers will receive an earnings guarantee, holiday pay and pensions.

The company, which has more than 70,000 drivers in the UK, said the changes go into effect Wednesday.

Drivers will receive at least £8.72 ($12) per hour. The company claims that “On average, drivers earn £17 ($23.50)per hour in London and £14 ($19.30) in the rest of the UK on the same basis when driving on Uber.”

Uber’s court loss last month capped a four-year battle with Transport for London, which oversees transportation activity in the British capital.

The company has fought other bitter battles against being forced to recognize drivers as employees.

Uber, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report and DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report combined to spend tens of millions of dollars backing a successful ballot measure in November overturning a California law requiring that so-called gig workers such as Uber drivers be recognized as employees entitled to minimum wages.

Uber’s business has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but analysts have been upbeat about its food delivery business, which has grown during U.S. economic lockdowns.

Shares of Uber fell 79 cents, or 1.3%, to $58.06 in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock fell 2.2% in the regular session. Elsewhere, Wall Street traded little changed ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting and news conference.