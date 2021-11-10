Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Jim Cramer: How the Pandemic Redefined Uber's Future
Uber Sued by Feds for Possibly Discriminating Against Disabled

The DOJ says Uber is charging "wait time" fees to passengers who need more time to enter a vehicle due to a disability.
Shares of Uber Technologies  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report dropped Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it is suing the ride hailing company for overcharging people with disabilities. 

The DOJ says Uber is charging "wait time" fees to passengers who need more time to enter a vehicle due to a disability.

The government agency claims Uber is violating Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act with its practices. 

“This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. 

The lawsuit says Uber is violating the ADA by failing to "reasonably modify" its wait time fee policy for disabled passengers. 

"We recognize that many riders with disabilities depend on Uber for their transportation needs, which is why we had been in active discussions with the DOJ about how to address any concerns or confusion before this surprising and disappointing lawsuit," an Uber spokesperson told TheStreet.

The lawsuit seeks relief from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, including ordering Uber to stop its alleged discrimination and to modify its wait time fee policy. 

The lawsuit also seeks to force Uber to train its staff and drivers and pay money damages to people subjected to illegal wait time fees. 

"People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including the private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” Clarke said. 

